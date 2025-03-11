Inside The Royals

Young Royals Star Ranked 17th Best Second Baseman In MLB

The Royals have a solid plan at the second base position.

Curt Bishop

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are looking solid heading into 2025. They won 86 games in 2024 and secured the second American League Wild Card spot following a 106-loss campaign in 2023.

They made some key moves this offseason, keeping Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also adding Carlos Estevez and Jonathan India. But they have some solid internal pieces as well that are looking to take the next step this year.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked all 30 starting second basemen. Michael Massey is set to run with that job in 2025, and the 26-year-old was ranked 17th out of 30.

"Massey was the only regular on the Royals roster aside from the trio of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino to post an OPS+ over 100 last year. The 26-year-old logged a 105 OPS+ with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI in 356 plate appearances, and while newcomer Jonathan India could see some time at second base, Massey is the superior defender," Reuter writes.

Massey certainly has a bright future, and with his defensive prowess, he should have the starting second base job locked down for 2025. India will likely see more time at third base or at the designated hitter spot as a result.

But the Royals have a solid plan at the second base position. If Massey can continue to produce at the plate, the Royals should be in good shape as they try to book a return trip to the postseason this year.

