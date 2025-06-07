$3 Million Royals Breakout Starter Predicted To Be AL All-Star
The Kansas City Royals are well out of first place in the American League Central following Friday night's loss to the Chicago White Sox. However, they are hanging around in the Wild Card race.
The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the offense has let them down for much of the season, save for their recent series in St. Louis.
Leading the way for the pitching staff has been left-hander Kris Bubic, who was inserted back into the rotation after the team traded Brady Singer.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that the 27-year-old will be an AL All-Star this summer.
"Kris Bubic (12 GS, 1.43 ERA, 75.1 IP), Nathan Eovaldi (12 GS, 1.56 ERA, 69.1 IP), Max Fried (13 GS, 1.78 ERA, 81.0 IP), Hunter Brown (12 GS, 1.83 ERA, 73.2 IP) and Garrett Crochet (13 GS, 1.98 ERA, 82.0 IP) all currently have a sub-2.00 ERA and enough innings pitched to qualify for the ERA title. It's a safe bet the AL starter will come from that group," Reuter wrote.
In Bubic's 12 starts he has struck out 79 batters, posted a 0.996 WHIP and a 3.5 WAR. With Cole Ragans having hit the injured list twice, Bubic has clearly been the Royals top starter in 2025.
It would not be a surprise to see the young left-hander draw the start for the American League in this year's Midsummer Classic in Atlanta on July 15.
We'll see if he can continue his mastery.
