Buy or Sell? The Month of June Put the Royals at a Crossroads on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the first standalone episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on RoyalsCentral" and we're joined by corespondent Austin Bidwell to talk about the challenging month of June and what lies ahead for the Royals.
The episode begins by looking at the entire first half of the season as it's been an improved year, despite the recent struggles in Kansas City. Bidwell highlights Seth Lugo's addition of the slurve to his pitching arsenal as well as the strong play of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez as reasons for the franchise's step forward in the win column.
We move into the month of June as Kansas City went from trailing the Guardians by just five games to now trailing by 10-games in the American League Central. What's been the biggest issue in the bullpen for the Royals?
The conversation continues with a decision on the horizon as the MLB trade deadline is just almost a month away. Will Kansas City buy or sell? Bidwell takes us through both scenarios as the franchise is at a crossroads in the season.
We highlight two fielders the Royals could target if general manager J.J. Picollo decides he wants to go all in for the second half of the year and three relief pitchers that could keep Kansas City right in the thick of the American League Central race.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.