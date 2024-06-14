Kansas City Comebacks on The Joe Gaither Show
In our weekly chat with Austin Bidwell on "The Joe Gaither Show" we react to this past week's worth of games for the Kansas City Royals. The Royals are 4-4 since our last chat so let's talk about the poor starts, the gritty nature of some of the comeback wins and the month ahead for the second place Royals.
Kansas City has fallen into a bit of danger in letting its opponents jump out to early leads, particularly in the first inning of games. Bidwell discusses the different strategy Matt Quatraro has tried to use to combat the problem. While the starts have been an issue we acknowledge the fight and determination the Royals have shown coming back to win several games from behind.
It's Bobby Witt Jr.'s birthday today therefore we wish him well and discuss the impact he's made on the organization in such a short time. Gaither gets a lesson in WAR as we review Witt's season and predict his birthday line.
Lastly we take a look at the Los Angeles Dodgers as they're the next opponents on the Kansas City schedule, but eye a bit of a break as the next three teams set to face the Royals are having subpar seasons.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.