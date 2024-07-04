Kansas City's All-Star Game Starter Snubs on The Joe Gaither Show
Happy Fourth of July! The Royals are closing out a home stand against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday so we bring Austin Bidwell into "The Joe Gaither Show on RoyalsCentral" to talk about the last week, discuss the All-Star Game starters and start to look ahead at what July has for the Kansas City club.
The Royals have utilized consistent offense and strong starting pitching in series against the Marlins, Guardians and Rays. Bidwell highlights a few of the impressive performances in the last week at Kauffman Stadium to open our conversation.
We take a short look at Seth Lugo who had a small injury scare in his outing on Sunday, but Lugo appears fine as he finished the game strong with 10 strikeouts and no mention of the ball he took off the arm.
The conversation moves to Wednesday's announcement of the All-Star Game starters as no Royals made the lineup. Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez have had strong seasons so far but both were beaten out by Baltimore Orioles who are currently leading the American League. Sunday marks the rest of the lineup and the pitching staff being announced and we speculate which Kansas City players should make the roster.
Lastly, we look ahead to the next three series as Kansas City hits the road to play the Rockies, Cardinals and then Red Sox. What can the Royals do to overcome its road struggles this season and stay in contention in the AL Central?
