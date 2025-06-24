Royals Breakout Star Listed As Team's Most Improved Player
The Kansas City Royals are struggling a bit. They are 38-40 and sit 10 1/2 games back in the American League Central.
Although they are just 2 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race, it is fair to wonder if the Royals are a true contender. After winning 86 games last year and earning a Wild Card spot, they have come back down to earth.
The offense has been their main problem this season, but it hasn't been a complete failure. Certain players are performing well.
Third baseman Maikel Garcia has broken out this year, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed him as the Royals' most improved player to date.
"Among Royals, only Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez tallied more plate appearances last season than Garcia. However, that's certainly not because he was raking, ending up with a .614 OPS. It was much more a product of his speed on the basepaths and his ability to play many positions. This year, though, he and his .860 OPS has routinely been in the heart of the order, playing second fiddle to Witt," Miller wrote.
Garcia has a 2.2 WAR this season and is slashing .312/.372/.487 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 17 stolen bases. He could very well be on his way to earning his first All-Star selection this summer in Atlanta.
His offense has improved drastically over the last year, and he is one of the main reasons why the Royals are still afloat in the playoff race.
