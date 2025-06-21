Royals Could Send Pair Of Prospects To Marlins For Young Slugger
The Kansas City Royals are starting to play better baseball after a recent slump. They have now won four games in a row and are back at the .500 mark.
They also have climbed into second place in the American League Central and are just 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race. Their pitching staff has carried the load for much of the season.
However, the offense has been their achilles heel, and that is something they will need to address if they are in the mix at the trade deadline.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed the idea of Kansas City trading for Miami Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers and sending prospects David Shields and Ramon Ramirez back to Miami in exchange.
"The Royals are looking for power and acquiring Stowers from the Marlins would make a lot of sense. Stowers, 27, is slashing .272/.340/.460 (120 OPS+) with 10 homers and 34 RBIs. He would become the Royals’ everyday left fielder. He is under team control through the 2029 season.," Bowden wrote.
Shields, a left-hander, was a second-round pick in 2024. He has posted a 3.26 ERA in eight appearances this far. Ramirez, a catcher, has shown promise at the plate, hitting nine home runs with 39 RBI and an .838 OPS.
If Ramirez can get healthy, this is a deal that could help the Royals land their missing piece, which could in fact be Stowers.
It will be interesting to see how the Royals approach the trade deadline.
