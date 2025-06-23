Royals Meeting Expectations Based On Preseason Predictions
The Kansas City Royals have come back down to earth a little bit in 2025. Last year, they won 86 games, improving their record from 2023 by 30 wins and clinching an American League Wild Card spot.
The team is now 38-40, and while they are only two games out in the Wild Card race, they are 10 1/2 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. The pitching has been solid, but the bats have let them down and they haven't found a solution just yet.
When rethinking each team based on their preseason projections, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report declared that Kansas City is meeting expectations.
"Things were looking promising enough for the Royals through 40 games, starting out 24-16 and trailing only the Tigers in the American League standings at the end of play on May 9.," Miller wrote.
"Their bats have been anything but fine since that strong start, though, averaging below 3.2 runs while losing 22 of their next 34 games."
At the beginning of the year, the Royals over/under projected win total was set at 83.5. They are on an 81-win pace at the present moment.
But they still have yet to find a solution to their offensive woes. If they remain in the hunt at the trade deadline and decide that they want to be buyers rather than sellers, they will need to trade for a big bat to help boost their offense.
The lack of a bat is what is holding them back.
