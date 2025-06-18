Royals Shortstop Prospect Receives High Praise From MLB Writer
The Kansas City Royals are struggling this season. They overcame an 8-14 start to 2025 and bounced back into contention, only to fall back below the .500 mark and drop to 11 1/2 games back in the American League Central.
At 35-38, they are still alive in the Wild Card race, sitting just 2 1/2 games back. But their chances of winning the AL Central have taken a major hit.
Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about the future for the Royals. Their farm system has a few promising pieces to watch out for. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked Kansas City's farm system 18th out of all 30 Major League teams and highlighted shortstop Yandel Ricardo.
"The Royals gave Ricardo a $2.4 million bonus as one of the top prospects in the 2024 international class, then watched him hit a lackluster .213/.330/.366 over 196 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League. The 18-year-old is off to a much better start in his stateside rookie ball debut, hitting .315/.424/.481 with 11 extra-base hits and 16 steals in 30 games," Reuter wrote.
Bleacher Report ranks Ricardo as the Royals seventh best prospect. Of course, most of the focus is on Jac Caglianone, their top prospect who was recently called up to the Majors.
But he isn't the only prospect to keep an eye on. Ricardo's bat has improved significantly in 2025 after struggling last year.
It will be interesting to see if he can keep it up as the season progresses.
