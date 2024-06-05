Salvador Perez's All-Star Game Argument on The Joe Gaither Show
The Kansas City Royals are having a strong start to the 2024 season currently sitting in fourth place in the American League win column with 36. Austin Bidwell joins "The Joe Gaither Show" to talk about the last week for the Royals and hit a few big picture topics around Major League Baseball.
The segment opens by discussing the troubles of the last week as Kansas City is just 1-4 since Bidwell's last appearance on the show. Seth Lugo had his most challenging outing of the year on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, but Bidwell doesn't see it as a sign of a pending slump as last year's Cy Young winner Garrett Cole also had a few bumpy mid-year outings.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit two home runs on Tuesday against the Guardians, but a throwing error allowed the Guardians to take a lead that the Royals weren't able to overcome.
Nevertheless, both Lugo and Witt Jr. are shoe-ins for the American League All-Star team in July. The program puts Bidwell on the spot to identify another Royal deserving of the All-Star designation.
Salvador Perez has appeared in 60 of the Royals 62 games playing 36 games at catcher, 16 at first base and nine as designated hitter this season. The 13-year veteran is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, placing him second on the team in all three categories. If he's chosen it will be his ninth All-Star game appearance and his third since earning American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2020.
