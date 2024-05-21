Three Royals to Know in 2024 on The Joe Gaither Show
The Kansas City Royals are off to a strong start in 2024 currently sitting in second place in the strong American League Central Division. "The Joe Gaither Show" dives into baseball coverage by welcoming Austin Bidwell into the show to talk about the first third of the year.
Bidwell highlights what's made the Royals so effective this season, discusses the current series against the Detroit Tigers and elaborates on why Kansas City has a chance to keep its strong play going throughout the year.
The program spent time getting to know the 2024 Royals as Bidwell identified three players that every baseball fan should know.
1. Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt Jr. has played well enough to be in consideration for Most Valuable Player through 49 games. The five-tool player is hitting .295 this year with 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases and is managing at .978 fielding percentage at shortstop.
2. Seth Lugo
Lugo is 7-1 so far through 10 games and has a minuscule 1.79 ERA. Bidwell points out the similarity in his first 10 games to the 2023 Cy Young Winner Garrett Cole as the Royals Ace has lived up to his No. 1 billing.
3. Alec Marsh
The Royals third starter has appeared in seven games this year and is sporting a 2.43 ERA. Bidwell highlights Marsh due to his consistency in giving Kansas City a chance for victory on days where its first or second arm isn't available to start.
