Prospect Pulse: 18-year-old Ramon Ramirez Continues to Impress for ACL Royals
The Kansas City Royals have long cherished their Venezuelan roots in player development, highlighted by the illustrious career of Salvador Perez, a potential MLB All-Decade catcher. Following in Perez's footsteps is another Venezuelan talent, 18-year-old Ramon Ramirez, who has been turning heads with his impressive performance for the ACL Royals.
Ramirez, who originally grew up as an outfielder, was signed by the Royals as a catcher in 2023 for a modest $57,500. The move paid immediate dividends as Ramirez showcased his potential with a standout debut season in the Dominican Summer League. He mashed .344/.440/.615, hitting eight home runs and demonstrating exceptional plate discipline with more walks (21) than strikeouts (18) over 41 games.
This season, Ramirez has carried forward his momentum. He is hitting .307 with 19 hits, one home run, and 11 RBIs through 17 games. His consistent ability to hit the ball hard has been noteworthy, with exit velocities consistently topping 100 mph. Such power and precision at the plate have made him a player to watch closely.
Ramirez’s trajectory bears a striking resemblance to that of Salvador Perez, both in terms of background and offensive capabilities. Like Perez, Ramirez hails from Venezuela and brings a big bat to the catching position. Perez, who has been a cornerstone for the Royals and a fan favorite, sets a high bar for young catchers in the organization. However, Ramirez’s early performance indicates he could be on a similar path.
With Ramirez turning 19 this month, his development will be closely watched. His ability to hit for average and power, combined with his consistent hard contact, suggests that he could rise rapidly through the prospect rankings. If he continues his upward trajectory, he might soon find himself as a key player in the Royals' farm system, potentially following in the footsteps of Perez down the road with some luck and progress.
As the season progresses, Ramirez’s progress will be a focal point for the Royals' development staff. Should he continue to refine his game and maintain his current level of performance, Ramirez could quickly ascend the ranks and become an integral part of the future in Kansas City.