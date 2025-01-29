Royals Draft Pick Dubbed 'MLB's Next Homer King,' Ranked No. 29 Prospect By ESPN
The Kansas City Royals' number-one prospect has the potential to be very special in Major League Baseball.
With the sixth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Royals nabbed University of Florida standout Jac Caglianone, who has immense raw power as a left-handed first baseman and also moonlighted as a pitcher with a high-90s fastball in college.
Professionally, the Royals have chosen to have Caglianone focus on hitting, and he showed well in the second half of his appearance in the Arizona Fall League, which should set him up nicely for a big 2025 season, where he hopes to put himself on the doorstep of the big leagues.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel saddled Caglianone with some big-time expectations. McDaniel listed Caglianone as the number-29 prospect in all of baseball in his Top 100 rankings, but classified him as "MLB's next Homer King, if he can clean up his approach a bit."
"(Caglianone) has plus bat-to-ball ability, well-below-average pitch selection and 40 homer type raw power," McDaniel wrote. "He will likely be forced to improve his pitch selection when facing better pitchers (he ranked in college and didn't need to adjust) and he will also have more time to focus on hitting now that he is putting pitching on hold."
"This season will tell us a lot about how to interpret Cags' trajectory for the next few years. If he doesn't improve his pitch selection, pitchers in the upper minors, and eventually the majors, won't give him much to drive and his in-game power won't match his potential."
Caglianone also received an invitation to MLB Spring Training camp, the first time any Royals prospect earned the honor in the year after he was drafted since Kansas City great Alex Gordon.
It's clear the Royals have high expectations for the young slugger, but 2025 will be a pivotal year for him to prove he can match them as a professional.
More MLB: Padres Suggested Blockbuster Would Ship Projected $71 Million Superstar To Royals