Renfroe Injury, Controversial Call Mar Royals’ 4-2 Loss to Yankees
On Monday, the Royals fell to 39-28 after a tough 4-2 loss to the Yankees, struggling to overcome an early deficit despite another late-game push.
In the first inning, Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres scored to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead. The second inning was quiet, with the Royals’ Freddy Fermin grounding into a double play. In the third, both teams were retired quickly. The fourth inning saw the Yankees extend their lead to 4-0 with a two-run single from Jose Trevino. The Royals continued to struggle against Carlos Rodón.
The fifth inning remained scoreless despite the Royals’ Nelson Velázquez advancing to third. During this inning, Hunter Renfroe exited the game with a fractured left big toe,. The sixth inning saw quick outs from both sides. The seventh inning saw the Royals get on the board with Freddy Fermin’s RBI single, making it 4-1.
Renfroe had been performing well, slashing .326/.392/.674 with 3 homers and 11 RBI in his last 15 games.
In the eighth, Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in Dairon Blanco, reducing the deficit to 4-2. The ninth inning saw the Yankees leave a runner stranded at third. The Royals had a chance to rally, but Michael Tonkin closed the game, striking out MJ Melendez to secure the Yankees' 4-2 victory. There was also a controversial strike call against Melendez with a runner on first in the ninth, adding to the Royals’ frustrations.
Kansas City will aim to bounce back in game two tomorrow at 7:15 PM.