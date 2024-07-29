Royals Acquire Michael Lorenzen in Trade with Rangers Ahead of Deadline
On Monday, the Kansas City Royals made a significant move ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, acquiring right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers. In return, the Royals sent lefty reliever Walter Pennington to the Rangers. The trade, first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, reflects the Royals' ongoing efforts to bolster their pitching staff.
Lorenzen, 32, joins the Royals with a 5-6 record and a 3.81 ERA over 19 appearances (18 starts) this season. He initially signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers during Spring Training and made his season debut on April 15. Despite a respectable ERA, Lorenzen has faced challenges, particularly in his last few outings where he surrendered 12 runs over 14 2/3 innings.
On the other side of the trade, Walter Pennington heads to the Rangers with a promising record from Triple-A Omaha. Pennington, who recorded a 2.26 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, made his major league debut on July 5 against the Colorado Rockies, pitching two-thirds of an inning and securing a strikeout.
With the trade deadline looming, Kansas City remains active, seeking opportunities to strengthen their roster and build a competitive team for the future.