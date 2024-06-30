Royals Dominate Guardians 6-2: Seth Lugo Strikes Out 10 in Commanding Win
In a crucial Sunday clash against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, the Kansas City Royals showcased their dominance on both sides of the diamond, securing a decisive 6-2 victory at home.
Seth Lugo, a bonafide AL CY Young Candidate at this stage in the season, struck out 10 batters over six commanding innings, securing his league-leading 11th win of the season. His masterful performance stifled Cleveland's potent lineup, allowing only four hits and a lone walk.
Offensively, the Royals wasted no time asserting their authority. Salvador Perez set the tone early with an RBI groundout in the first inning, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. who showcased his MVP-level ability with a triple in the fifth, driving in another run. Vinnie Pasquantino, equally instrumental, contributed with three hits and an RBI, while Garrett Hampson's early second inning double added to the offensive onslaught. Perez, stepping up once more, produced the final blow with a two-run shot to left in the seventh.
Despite a late-game rally from Cleveland in the eighth, highlighted by Jose Ramírez's RBI double and Josh Naylor's subsequent run-scoring single, Kansas City's early offensive output and Lugo's pitching brilliance proved insurmountable. The Royals clinched the game 6-2, securing a series victory with three wins out of four against their division rivals, now only trailing by seven games in the AL Central.
