Royals Eye Washington Square Park as Possible Site for New Stadium
The Royals faced a setback in their pursuit of a new downtown baseball stadium after losing a public vote in April, but efforts to secure a new site are ongoing. According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, discussions between the city and the Royals have continued, with a new potential location being Washington Square Park.
The proposed ballpark would be situated between Main Street and Grand Boulevard, just north of Pershing Road. Washington Square Park, located at the intersection of 5th Street and Broadway Boulevard, is a historic 10-acre green space established in the early 19th century. Named after Washington Square in New York City, the park is known for its beautifully landscaped gardens, expansive lawns, and mature trees. It also features several monuments and memorials, including a statue dedicated to Civil War soldiers.
A new stadium in this central location could significantly enhance accessibility for fans from across the city and surrounding areas, potentially increasing attendance. Improved public transit options and infrastructure would make traveling to games more convenient. Furthermore, a modern stadium with cutting-edge amenities, upgraded seating, and enhanced concessions would likely elevate the fan experience. The creation of a vibrant entertainment district around the stadium could also offer additional dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities, enriching the game-day experience. Economically, relocating could drive revitalization in the area, spurring growth and investment in local businesses and infrastructure in this dynamic part of the city.
However, there are potential downsides to consider. The cost of constructing a new stadium could be substantial, possibly requiring significant public funding or impacting the team’s finances. The central location might pose challenges such as limited space for parking, leading to congestion and accessibility issues on game days. Additionally, the development could disrupt existing community spaces and affect current fans who are accustomed to the existing stadium’s location. Balancing these factors will be crucial in determining whether the benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks.
Earlier this year, Kansas lawmakers approved a measure offering lucrative STAR bond incentives to the Royals and Chiefs for relocating across the state line, with the Chiefs seeking a finalized stadium proposal by year-end.
The Royals are still actively exploring their options.
