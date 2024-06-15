Royals Lose Grip on 3-0 Lead, Fall 4-3 to Dodgers in Heartbreaker
On Friday, the Kansas City Royals suffered a disappointing collapse against the Los Angeles Dodgers, culminating in a narrow 4-3 loss. The Royals started the game with promise, holding the Dodgers scoreless through the first three innings. However, their fortunes changed in the fourth inning when Salvador Perez ignited the Royals' offense with a booming three-run home runt, giving them an early 3-0 lead.
The Dodgers responded swiftly, mounting a comeback in the fifth inning. Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor each delivered a home run off of Royals starter Cole Ragans, driving in three runs and tying the game at 3-3.
In the eighth inning, with the game still tied, the Dodgers turned to Freddie Freeman to make a difference. Facing a pitching change from the Royals with Will Smith on the mound in place of Ragans, Freeman stepped up to the plate and delivered a key single. His hit drove in Mookie Betts, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.
Freeman's hit proved to be the difference-maker, as the Royals were unable to mount a comeback in the ninth inning. Despite their efforts, Vinnie Pasquantino, Freddy Fermin, and Nick Loftin were retired in order, sealing the Dodgers' victory.
With the loss, the Royals' record falls to 40-31, placing them six games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Despite this, they maintain a 1.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the second AL Wild Card spot. The Royals have struggled recently, going 4-6 in their last ten games while facing tough competition— including five out of their last six games.
To stay competitive, the Royals will need to make some adjustments soon. Game two against the Dodgers is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CT tomorrow.
