Royals’ Playoff Push: What We Learned from the Twins Series
The Royals just wrapped up their series against the Twins, dropping two out of three games, but several key takeaways emerged. With a 66-55 record, the Royals remain in third place in the AL Central and hold a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the final Wild Card spot. The series against Minnesota showcased both the team’s potential and the areas in need of improvement as they push for the postseason. With the playoff race heating up, each game becomes increasingly crucial. The Royals must address their weaknesses while leveraging their strengths to solidify their playoff position.
Here are some thoughts and takeaways from the series.
1. Cole Ragans Establishes Himself as the Staff Ace
Cole Ragans is quickly becoming the cornerstone of the Royals' rotation. In the series finale, he delivered a masterful performance, going seven innings while allowing just five hits and one earned run. He struck out eight without issuing a walk, bringing his season record to 10-7 with a 3.18 ERA. Ragans' ability to miss bats is evident in his 32.4% strikeout rate, placing him in the top 93rd percentile in the league. His pitch arsenal—including a devastating changeup, slider, cutter, knuckle curve, and an electric fastball—has made him a formidable presence on the mound. As the season progresses, Ragans’ consistency and dominance will be crucial for the Royals as they look to build momentum.
2. Bobby Witt Jr. Continues His Phenomenal Season
What more can be said about Bobby Witt Jr.? The guy is just unreal. In this series, he notched four hits, including two homers, which brings his season total to 24. He’s leading the majors with a ridiculous .349 batting average. We’re witnessing one of the best seasons by a shortstop in recent memory. Witt Jr. is making it look easy out there, and as fans, we should be savoring every moment. He’s not just a future star—he’s already one of the best in the game.
3. Matt Quatraro’s Challenge with a Struggling Bullpen
Manager Matt Quatraro continues to face challenges with a bullpen that remains one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. While the starting pitching, including performances from Seth Lugo and Brady Singer, didn’t fare well in the first two games, the bullpen's ongoing struggles are a significant concern. The Royals’ relievers currently hold the sixth-worst bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.32, a glaring issue that has plagued them throughout the season. Despite these challenges, Quatraro is doing his best to manage a flawed bullpen, but unless there’s a significant turnaround, it could hinder the Royals’ chances of making a postseason push.
