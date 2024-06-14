Royals Trade Minor League Catcher Logan Porter to Giants for Cash Considerations
The Kansas City Royals have traded minor league catcher Logan Porter to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations.
At 28 years old, Porter has limited major league experience, appearing in 11 games for the Royals last year during injuries to Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin.
During his brief stint in the majors, Porter couldn't get things going at the plate, hitting just .194 with a .324 on-base percentage and a .323 slugging percentage in 38 plate appearances. Despite his struggles, Porter's versatility behind the plate and his ability to handle a pitching staff made him a valuable asset in the Royals' organization.
Porter has been excelling in Triple-A this year, batting .319 with an impressive .428 on-base percentage and a .575 slugging percentage in 32 games.
After being non-tendered by Kansas City at the end of the season, Porter re-signed with the team on a minor league deal. However, with the Royals' depth at the catcher position, including the emergence of young prospect Blake Mitchell, Porter became expendable.
The move provides Porter with a fresh start and an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Giants' roster, while the Royals receive some financial flexibility in return.
