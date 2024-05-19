The Royals Express, May 19, 2024: Seth Lugo Strikes Out Ten vs. Athletics
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will conclude a three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. CT. Brady Singer (3-2, 2.84 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. J.P. Sears (3-2, 3.96) is expected to take the mound for the Athletics. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Royals 5, Athletics 3.
In Case You Missed It:
- The Omaha Storm Chasers, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball Launched a Midwest tornado relief auction. Auction proceeds will be shared among affected MiLB community relief efforts.
- Luinder Avila delivered his first quality start of the season, propelling the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-16) to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Arkansas Travelers (20-16) on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.
On This Day in Royals History:
The Royals fell to 14-23 overall on this day in 2022, as the Chicago White Sox defeated Kansas City 7-4, thanks in part to a two-run home run from Luis Robert.
