Inside The Royals

The Royals Express, Tuesday, June 11: Royals Drop Back-to-Back Games

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.

Mathey Gibson

Jun 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Salvador Perez (13) scores against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Today's Game:  After falling to the Yankees 4-2 on Monday, the Royals remain at home for a four-game series against the AL-leading Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. New York's Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.04 ERA) faces Kansas City's Brady Singer (4-2, 2.76 ERA) in tonight's 7:10 p.m. CT matchup. Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV or Fubo TV.

Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Yankees 4-2.

In Case You Missed It:

  • In the ninth inning last night, the Royals were on the opposite side of an unfortunate strike call.
  • Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe also sustained an injury in the fifth inning.
  • The Omaha Storm Chasers had a successful homestand. They still maintain the best record in MiLB.

On This Day in Royals History:

• On this day in 2014, The Royals defeated the Guardians 4-1. Yordano Ventura secured the victory on the mound.

Follow Us On Social Media:

