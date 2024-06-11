The Royals Express, Tuesday, June 11: Royals Drop Back-to-Back Games
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.
In this story:
Today's Game: After falling to the Yankees 4-2 on Monday, the Royals remain at home for a four-game series against the AL-leading Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. New York's Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.04 ERA) faces Kansas City's Brady Singer (4-2, 2.76 ERA) in tonight's 7:10 p.m. CT matchup. Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV or Fubo TV.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Yankees 4-2.
In Case You Missed It:
- In the ninth inning last night, the Royals were on the opposite side of an unfortunate strike call.
- Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe also sustained an injury in the fifth inning.
- The Omaha Storm Chasers had a successful homestand. They still maintain the best record in MiLB.
On This Day in Royals History:
• On this day in 2014, The Royals defeated the Guardians 4-1. Yordano Ventura secured the victory on the mound.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral
Published