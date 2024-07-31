The Royals Express, Wednesday, July 31: Royals Finish Month of July with Series Finale Against White Sox
Today's Game: The finale of the month of July for the Royals is upon us. One game remains in Kansas City's divisional rivalry series at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox, a team experiencing a season to forget and then some. The Royals won the first two games of the series, and Chicago enters Wednesday with a club record 16-game skid. First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. CT on fuboTV, as well as local networks, with Brady Singer taking on Drew Thorpe as the starting pitching matchup.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals won 4-3 after an eighth-inning rally saw the team score three runs off the bats of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino. Both starting pitchers were excellent, turning in outings of seven innings with two runs or fewer. Chicago (27-83) came close, leading 2-1 after seven innings, but close doesn't count in baseball.
In Case You Missed It: One of the players acquired by Kansas City on Tuesday, the day of the MLB trade deadline, spent the first game of the ongoing series in the White Sox dugout. Chicago parted ways with infielder Paul DeJong, who has hit 18 home runs this season, trading him to the Royals. He is yet to make his team debut despite having been available off the bench in Tuesday's contest.
On This Day in Royals History: In the second season under then-manager Mike Matheny, the 2021 Royals lost 4-0 to future Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. 2019 All-Star Mike Minor was tagged with the loss. The result dropped the team's overall mark to 45-58; Kansas City would finish 74-88 overall.
