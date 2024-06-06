WATCH: MJ Melendez's Game-Changing Slide Helps Lift Royals to Victory
During the top of the sixth inning on Thursday, the Kansas City Royals were trailing 3-2 against the Cleveland Guardians, seemingly missing a crucial opportunity. Center fielder Kyle Isbel was up to bat with runners on second and third, and only one out. Instead of getting a hit, Isbel hit a grounder to first baseman Josh Naylor.
Despite the circumstances, MJ Melendez, who had been on third base, decided to sprint for home. Naylor swiftly threw the ball to his brother, Bo, the catcher, who appeared to tag Melendez out. However, upon closer inspection, it was clear that Melendez had skillfully avoided the tag and touched home plate with his fingertips.
The play was reviewed to determine if Naylor had illegally blocked the plate or if Melendez had indeed touched home plate. While Naylor was found not to have obstructed the base path, the review confirmed that Melendez had made a safe, albeit daring, dive to score the run.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Royals' offense came alive. With a runner on base, a well-timed single put them ahead, taking a 4-3 lead. Closer James McArthur shut down the Guardians in the ninth, securing the victory.
With the win, Kansas City has narrowed the gap to just 4.0 games behind Cleveland. This places them in a promising position as they head into a crucial three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. A strong showing against the Mariners could further reduce the distance between them and the Guardians, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the division race.