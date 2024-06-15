WATCH: Salvador Pérez's Clutch Three-Run Blast Puts Royals Ahead of Dodgers
In a huge moment during the fourth inning on Friday, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners and the Royals tied the Dodgers. Facing Gavin Stone, Pérez showcased his power by crushing a fly ball deep to left field.
The ball soared with an exit velocity of 113.3 mph, traveling an impressive 437 feet before landing in the stands. The three-run homer, Pérez's 11th of the season, brought home Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, shifting the game's momentum in Kansas City's favor.
As an old veteran in baseball years, Pérez is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, defying expectations with each swing of the bat — potentially in line for another all-star appearance. The blast not only gave the Royals' lead but also dramatically altered their win probability, pushing it to 81.2% from 23.3%.
Stone, having a standout season with a 7-2 record, a stellar 2.93 ERA, and 53 strikeouts, is no easy opponent.
