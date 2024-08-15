Where Royals Top Prospect Jac Caglianone Ranks on the MLB Pipeline Top 100 List
In Thursday’s latest update, MLB Pipeline ranked Royals’ recent draft pick Jac Caglianone at No. 18 on their Top 100 Prospects list. Caglianone’s addition to the list highlights the Royals’ seemingly successful pick with the sixth overall selection in this summer’s Draft. He joins Royals catcher Blake Mitchell, who is ranked at No. 56.
Caglianone, a 21-year-old standout from Florida, was a dominant two-way player in college, earning the 2024 John Olerud Award as the nation’s best hitter/pitcher. Known for his impressive power, he showcased a remarkable ability to contribute both on the mound and at the plate. Although scouts have recently focused more on his left-handed bat, given its potential, the Royals have expressed openness to utilizing him as a two-way player early in his career.
Standing 6-foot-5, Caglianone brings elite raw power to the field. Despite these accolades, his transition to professional baseball has had its challenges. At High-A Quad Cities, Caglianone has struggled at the plate. In 27 at-bats, he has accumulated just four hits, including one home run, a grand slam hit off a position player. His current stats reflect a .148 batting average and a .258 on-base percentage.
While these early struggles may seem concerning, they are not uncommon for players adjusting to the professional level. The Royals remain confident in Caglianone’s potential and are hopeful that he will find his stride as he continues to develop.
Read More:
Seth Lugo’s Struggles: What’s Behind the Royals Ace's Recent Decline?
Check us out on:
- Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral