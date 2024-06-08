Witt Jr., Royals Overcome Eight-Run Deficit to Stun Seattle Mariners
On Friday, the Kansas City Royals staged a stunning ninth-inning comeback to defeat the Seattle Mariners 10-9. The Mariners had jumped to a commanding 7-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a tough start by Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV. However, the Royals gradually clawed their way back into the game, scoring runs in the fourth, sixth, and ninth innings to narrow the gap.
In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Loftin started the rally with a walk, and Garrett Hampson followed up with a single, advancing Loftin to third. A throwing error by third baseman Josh Rojas allowed Loftin to score, tying the game.
With the score level, Maikel Garcia grounded out, but Loftin crossed the plate, leveling the score. Then, Bobby Witt Jr. stepped up and delivered a clutch triple, driving in Hampson and putting the Royals ahead for the first time in the game.
Ryne Stanek intentionally walked Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez to load the bases, setting the stage for Nelson Velázquez. Velázquez hit into a fielder's choice, but Witt Jr. dashed home, scoring the winning run on a walk-off, sending the Royals' fans into a frenzy.
Game two between the Royals and the Mariners is scheduled for tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CT.