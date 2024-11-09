Adding Impactful Pitcher Is Top of Offseason To-Do List for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with a lot of hope and optimism about the future after an excellent 2024 campaign.
In the second half of the season, the Tigers went on a crazy run to make the playoffs in the American League, as the organization exceeded all expectations after being sellers at the trade deadline.
From the success that the team had to end 2024 and in the playoffs, Detroit faces a much more important offseason than they likely would have imagined.
The team showed that they could compete in the AL, and they now need the support of the front office and ownership to help get them to the next level.
While the playoff run was exciting to watch, it did highlight a few key areas that the Tigers need to improve if they are going to be a World Series contender.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the offseason needs and plans for Detroit this winter.
“Detroit used to spend like a big-market franchise, routinely ranking in the top 10 in payroll from 2007-17. But that was when Michael Ilitch was in charge. Since Chris Ilitch took control following his father's death in 2017, the purse strings in Detroit have been much tighter. The Tigers finally have a contender again, though, and perhaps they'll be more willing to invest in a few arms to help Skubal in the rotation. If they swing big for Corbin Burnes in advance of getting more complete seasons out of young hitters Torkelson, Colt Keith, etc., they could be very dangerous.”
As shown in the playoff run, the Tigers have two pretty clear needs, as they need a front-end starter to pair with Tarik Skubal, and also a bat for the middle of the lineup.
While having only a couple of needs isn’t bad, filling those needs will be expensive for Detroit. Over the last number of years, the Tigers haven’t been big spenders, as the disastrous Javier Baez contract likely didn’t improve that.
However, despite being young, this is a team that looks like it is ready to win now, and striking in free agency could be what pushes them over the top. While Detroit doesn’t need Corbin Burnes to pair with Skubal, they need a starter very capable of starting playoff games. In addition to that, finding some power at either first base or third base would be very helpful.
As the winter rolls on, the Tigers will certainly be a team to keep an eye on, as a good offseason should help solidify their standing in the AL.