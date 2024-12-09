Adding Right-Handed Hitter is Biggest Need for Detroit Tigers at Winter Meetings
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the Winter Meetings looking to make a splash or two and really help make this team a contender next season.
It was an amazing 2024 campaign for the Tigers, as they were able to snap their lengthy playoff drought. However, with success has now come expectations. After beating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round, this young group has proven that they can compete.
While they had an amazing season, there were still a couple of noticeable holes for the team. One glaring issue was in the middle of the order. Riley Greene is becoming a star in the league, but he could use some help in the middle of the order to protect him and knock in runs.
Jason Beck of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest need for Detroit heading into the Winter Meetings. He highlighted their need to add a right-handed bat to the lineup.
“The Tigers entered the offseason looking for a right-handed bat or two along with pitching help, especially in the rotation. Both priorities remain to be addressed. The positional flexibilities on Detroit’s roster, particularly with Matt Vierling, allow the club to cast a wide net on where it could fit a bat, though left-side infield could offer the ideal home. There are a wide range of options on the free-agent market, evidenced by links to interest in everyone from Alex Bregman to Ha-Seong Kim. However, the Tigers could opt to leverage their prospect depth to swing a trade for a younger player, or at least someone on a shorter contract.”
At times in 2024, the lineup for the Tigers was very flat. This is a young team overall that is going to have some growing pains along the way. However, now that they have to be in a win-now mindset, adding a skilled veteran or two to the lineup would be ideal.
While a player like Alex Bregman would be a big spend for the team, he would be a perfect fit for what they are trying to build in Detroit.
Even though the Tigers shelling out close to $200 million for Bregman might be far-fetched, they certainly should look at improving the hot corner. Unfortunately, in free agency, options are somewhat limited.
However, with plenty of prospects and money to spend, making a trade during the Winter Meetings to add a right-handed bat makes a lot of sense. With the trade market potentially being the answer, a player like Nolan Arenado could solve some needs for Detroit.