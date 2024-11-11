Analyst Reveals What Area Detroit Tigers Should Focus on This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.
After a red-hot finish to the season and a playoff series win, the Tigers could be a franchise ready to make a push. They're hungry to compete and they have some money to spend to help make that become a reality.
Looking at the roster, there is a lot of young talent. Detroit has pieces that should make the team contenders for years to come. However, they could boost themselves and speed up the timeline in a big way by making an offseason splash or two.
With that in mind, the question becomes, where should the Tigers focus on making that splash?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently took a look at an offseason preview for each MLB team. When it came to Detroit, he revealed the main priority that the Tigers should have.
Miller believes that the starting pitcher position is where Detroit needs to focus on first and foremost.
"The Tigers finally have a contender again, though, and perhaps they'll be more willing to invest in a few arms to help Skubal in the rotation. If they swing big for Corbin Burnes in advance of getting more complete seasons out of young hitters Torkelson, Colt Keith, etc., they could be very dangerous."
Obviously, landing an ace pitcher like Corbin Burnes to pair with Tarik Skubal would be dangerous. Both pitchers are among the best in baseball.
Even if the Tigers don't swing as big as Burnes, there are plenty of solid starting pitchers available.
Bringing back a starter like Jack Flaherty could make a ton of sense. Yusei Kikuchi is another name that would be a quality target for Detroit. There are a nearly endless amount of options.
Could the team even consider a reunion with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander? The potential choices simply continue to go on.
Adding another elite starter would certainly be a big step in the right direction. Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now and bringing in an elite No. 2 would take a lot of pressure off of him.
Along with prioritizing a starting pitcher, Miller listed home run power and another starting pitcher as the main needs.
Expect to hear the Tigers mentioned in a lot of rumors this offseason. It will be interesting to see what they're able to do.
Bringing in more starting pitching and a power bat would go a long way towards making them a serious threat in the American League in 2025.