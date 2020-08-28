SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
Avila Shares Manning and Faedo Out with Injuries

Genna Rose

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila addressed the media on Thursday afternoon to divulge the news circulating the Tigers franchise. 

Avila revealed in an opening statement that two of their top prospects, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo, both strained their right forearms down in Toledo, and will be out for the rest of the season. 

This decision came at the advisory of the Tigers' medical professionals, who took into consideration the shorted 60-game season and how it would impact the top prospects' healing time. 

According to MLB.com, Manning and Faedo are within the Tigers' farm system's top ten prospects, displaying Manning at No.3 and Faedo in the No.10 spot. 

The young right-handers will undergo the process of rehab and start a strict throwing program to get them ready for next year. 

"I know we have a month left; we just thought it's not worth trying to get them back in a rushed manner," said Avila. "If this were a full season, we could have certainly gone through a rehab process and get them back to pitching in the minor leagues and, at some point, probably even promoted them to the big leagues." 

Avila shared the staff is comfortable with the arms they have in Toledo and here in Detroit, and that the Detroit Tigers have resources to add to the player pool if necessary. 

The franchise has players in mind who can be signed in an emergency, but Avila feels that won't be the case. 

"Right now, as we speak, we're also looking at possibly adding some prospects within the organization to go there. Hopefully have some of those guys in camp at the end of this week." 

