Bold Prediction Has Detroit Tigers Making Crucial Decision About Veteran Reliever
The Detroit Tigers are focused on doing everything they can to try and sneak into the playoffs with a hot finish to the season.
But, there are already some people focused on how to improve the team in 2025.
Fans have gotten a glimpse of what the team is planning to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Tigers were clear sellers, parting ways with veterans who were on expiring deals and getting back any kind of value they could.
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty headlined that group when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Catcher Carson Kelly and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin were traded to the Texas Rangers, and first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha landed with the San Francisco Giants.
Because of those moves, there aren’t many pending free agents that Detroit will have to make a decision on this winter.
One of the in-house decisions they will have to make, though, is with reliever Shelby Miller.
On the season, he has gone 6-8 across 48 appearances, throwing 52 innings. The veteran has a 4.67 ERA and an impressive 0.942 WHIP with 49 strikeouts. However, that isn’t enough for the Tigers to bring him back in 2025 in the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Reuter has predicted Detroit will move on from the 33-year-old. Instead of picking up his $4.25 million salary, they will opt for a $250,000 buyout and look to spend the money elsewhere.
It's a decision that makes a lot of sense. Miller hasn’t set the world on fire this season out of the bullpen and the Tigers have a plethora of younger arms they can rely on in the future.
Right now, Miller is one of two pitchers on the staff in his 30s; the other is Kenta Maeda, who has shifted to bulk work behind openers the last few weeks.
Another intriguing decision the franchise will have to make is with former top prospect Casey Mize. Detroit has to figure out if they want to pay the $3.1 million option that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft can receive.
After missing the entire 2023 campaign, Mize has made 17 starts this season but has battled injuries again. He has been serviceable with a 4.27 ERA and 3.77 FIP across 84.2 innings.
More than likely, Mize will be brought back as $3.1 million isn’t breaking the bank for a mid-to-backend starting pitcher.