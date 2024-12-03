Brother of Detroit Tigers Legendary Ace Teases Possible Return in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with a defined list of goals in order to help themselves take the next step coming off their first playoff appearance in a decade.
While they fell short during October, it was the first real taste of success for the team in the playoffs since they last went to the ALCS in 2013.
At the time, the starting rotation was anchored by a franchise legend who just so happens to be available in free agency again seven years after the team traded him.
Though Justin Verlander is going to be 42 years old in February, the three-time Cy Young winner has stated he wants to pitch in 2025.
Could it be that he finishes his career where it all started in the Motor City with a starting pitcher needy Tigers?
Verlander's brother Ben - a FOX Sports analyst - spoke during an appearance on the Days of Roar podcast about the team and the possibility his brother could wind up back with them.
"The team has seemingly turned a corner. They've got a very, very young pitching rotation that includes a top-of-the-line guy that in my opinion is the best pitcher in baseball. And do I think there's a chance? I would say yeah, I do think there's a chance. The team is getting better, he's getting later in his career, and it's a place that means a ton to him. I don't know the answer. I don't know for sure if it'll happen or not. I have no idea. But I would say it's certainly a chance."
Verlander had a rough go of it in 2024 with the Houston Astros after returning to the team in the middle of 2023 following a half-season stint with the New York Mets.
Able to just make 17 starts for the Astros this year, he posted a 5.48 ERA and his lowest strikeout per nine innings rate in 10 seasons. But it was the first real time in his career that the future Hall of Famer was hampered by injury.
Expecting Verlander to have some sort of Cy Young-caliber performance at age 42 would be ridiculous, but for a team who needs starting pitching, he could absolutely contribute for Detroit on a one-year deal.
It would be a supremely popular move with the fans as well and give the legend a chance to mentor the best young pitcher in the game, Tarik Skubal.
Sounding like a win for all sides, keep an eye on the Tigers when it comes to Verlander's market this winter.