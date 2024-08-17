Can Detroit Tigers Pull Off Huge Upset Over Yankees on Saturday?
The Detroit Tigers have shown major signs of being a team headed back to contention throughout the 2024 MLB season. Right now, they hold a 59-64 record heading into Saturday's MLB action.
Today, the Tigers will take on the New York Yankees. In the first game of the weekend series, Detroit ended up falling to the Yankees by a final score of 3-0.
Could the Tigers pull off a big-time upset over New York?
Taking the mound for Detroit will be 24-year-old rookie starting pitcher Keider Montero. He has started in nine games this season and appeared in 10 total. Montero has compiled a 3-5 record to go along with a 5.76 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 54.2 innings pitched.
Montero has been a decent pitcher in his first MLB season, but he has a lot of work to do to develop his game still. If he reaches his full potential, he's going to be a big building block for the future.
On the other side of the diamond, the Yankees will give the starting nod to 31-year-old veteran starter Carlos Rodon. He has gone 13-7 this season to go along with a 4.18 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 131.1 innings pitched.
Just looking at the pitching matchup, New York has a slight advantage.
From a lineup perspective, the Yankees are also the better team on paper. Led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, they're very difficult to beat. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them.
Despite facing a tough test today, Detroit has won four out of its last five games. They have been playing at a high level this season and are looking to continue that.
It won't be easy, but no one should count them out.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers can pull off the upset over New York. Make sure to tune in to see if they can do so. First pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m. EST.