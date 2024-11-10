Detroit Ace Named 2024 'Tiger of the Year' For Award-Winning Campaign
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal's stellar 2024 season earned him the prestigious "Tiger of the Year" award from the Detroit chapter of the BBWAA. This unanimous selection highlights Skubal’s immense impact on the Tigers, who made their first playoff appearance in over a decade, thanks in large part to his elite pitching.
Skubal’s 2024 performance showcased him as one of the American League’s premier pitchers. He led the AL in wins with 18, held an impressive 2.39 ERA, and struck out 228 batters, showcasing not only his ability to dominate on the mound but also his consistency. With a fastball that reached triple digits and a devastating slider-changeup mix, Skubal proved he could handle the league’s best hitters. His control, movement, and composure in high-stakes games allowed the Tigers to post a 21-10 record in his starts, a testament to his reliability and role as a team anchor.
Skubal’s journey to this level has been notable. Since joining the Tigers’ rotation, he has steadily developed into a force, with 2024 serving as his breakout campaign. His preparation, maturity, and resilience on the mound made him a player the Tigers could lean on as they pursued a winning season for the first time since 2016.
The "Tiger of the Year" honor, Skubal’s first, places him in the company of Detroit legends like Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, who have also earned the award. Skubal joins Cabrera (who won it unanimously in his Triple Crown 2012 season) as one of the few Tigers players to receive all first-place votes—a feat that underscores his impact on the 2024 squad.
For the Tigers, Skubal represents a bright spot in the future and is a key piece of their return to competitiveness. The recognition caps off a fantastic season and fuels hopes that he will continue to anchor the rotation for years to come.