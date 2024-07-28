Detroit Tigers Ace Not Seen as 'Likely' Trade Candidate Despite Rumors
Even though the Detroit Tigers are likely going to come up short of making the playoffs this season, there has still been positive signs suggesting the team is headed in the right direction.
Some of the young core the front office was banking on to take the next step have done just that, giving the organization some building blocks to fill out the roster around them in the coming years.
There are still some tweaks they have to make before truly getting into contender status in the division, and league as a whole, but considering where they were just a few seasons ago, the trendline is pointing up for the Tigers.
But, as the trade market started to favor the selling teams ahead of the deadline, rumors started running rampant that Detroit could look to trade their superstar ace Tarik Skubal based on his AL Cy Young type of performance.
His value is at an all-time high right now and has been boosted even more based on the number of teams looking to land a starter of his caliber.
If the Tigers were to trade him, that would prolong their rebuild even further, something they seemed like they were ready to move past. Still, if someone offered something they just couldn't refuse, there seemed to be a possibility that Skubal would be on the move.
However, Mark Feindand of MLB.com put together his list of players who are the "most likely trade candidates" ahead of the July 30 deadline, and didn't include the star left-hander.
At this point, that seems to be the case.
There were reports the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers were in talks to acquire Skubal, but considering how high the asking price would have to be to pry the likely AL Cy Young winner away from this franchise with two more years of club control remaining, talks have seemingly cooled down.
So, with the deadline just a couple days away, it looks like Detroit will have their ace in the mix for the second half of this season.