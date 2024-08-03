Detroit Tigers Ace Shares Lighthearted Moment With Division Rival
When Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal didn't get traded at the MLB Trade Deadline last week, the other four teams in the AL Central were surely disappointed. Unfortunately for them, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
That includes the Kansas City Royals, who faced Skubal on Friday night at Comerica Park. Skubal wasn't his sharpest, allowing five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings during the Tigers' lopsided 9-2 loss.
However, Skubal still managed to rack up eight strikeouts, including one of Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez.
After surrendering a solo homer and a single in Perez's first two at-bats, Skubal finally got his revenge in Perez's third plate appearance, striking him out on four pitches. After whiffing on a nasty 88-mph changeup on the outside corner, Perez could only tip his cap.
"Good pitch, you strike me out a lot," Perez laughed. Skubal responded by clapping into his glove and looking up in appreciation.
By virtue of playing in the same division, the two All-Stars have seen a lot of each other since Skubal debuted in 2020. They've had some good battles over the years, with both sides having their moments. Perez is batting .370/.370/.889 with four homers and nine RBI in 27 plate appearances versus Skubal, albeit with 10 strikeouts.
Perez isn't the only one who strikes out a lot against Skubal. The 27-year-old lefty is one of the best pitchers in baseball, going 12-4 with a 2.57 ERA and an AL-high 162 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings this year -- making him a hot commodity at the trade deadline. The 34-year-old backstop has accounted for three of those punchouts in nine plate appearances despite having the platoon advantage as a right-handed batter.
It was good to see two rivals enjoy a lighthearted moment in the middle of a game. And with Skubal staying in the division, there should be plenty more showdowns in their future.