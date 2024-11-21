Detroit Tigers Ace Unanimously Wins AL Cy Young Award on His Birthday
Tarik Skubal, by a unanimous vote, won the American League Cy Young award after a dominant showing for the Detroit Tigers all year long. He became the fifth player in franchise history to earn this honor, while also being just the 12th player in the AL to earn every first place vote, and the 27th in MLB history.
Finishing with an 18-4 record in 31 starts, he posted a 2.39 ERA to go along with 228 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched.
That led the American League in wins, ERA and strikeouts, which secured him the pitching Triple Crown winner.
Now, he can officially add the coveted Cy Young award to his trophy case after months of speculation.
To make the win even sweeter, it comes on the day of his 28th birthday.
Skubal was drafted in the ninth round in the 2018 MLB draft, the 255th pick overall.
After two seasons playing in the minors, the Tigers called him up to the MLB in 2020. He missed nearly a full year worth of starts following an August 2022 flexor tendon surgery, but he emerged this past season as Detroit's almost unhittable ace.
Skubal is under club control for two more years, but the Tigers would be remiss to not sign him to a long-term contract extension following his incredible performance.
If he can manage to repeat what he did last season, he should be in line for a massive contract in the future, especially with Detroit looking to come out of their prolonged rebuild after reaching the ALDS round this past campaign.