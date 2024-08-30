Detroit Tigers Activate Former Top Prospect Ahead of Red Sox Opener
The Detroit Tigers made the move they were hoping to make earlier in the week, as they activated starting pitcher Casey Mize from the 60-day injured list on Friday.
The Tigers did so to make him available for the start of their series with the Boston Red Sox. Mize could start on Friday, with ace Tarik Skubal expected to start on Saturday.
Friday was the first day Mize was eligible to be activated. To make room, the Tigers moved pitcher Alex Faedo to the 60-day injured list and designated pitcher Joey Wentz for assignment.
Mize’s last action as on Tuesday when he threw a bullpen for Detroit, a session that manager A.J. Hinch said “went well.”
He made his last start with the Tigers on June 30 against the Los Angeles Angels. He threw 5.1 innings of shutout baseball as he claimed a victory. He gave up three hits, struck out two and walked two.
Mize went on the injured list on July 3 with a hamstring strain. He was immediately transferred to the 60-day injured list based on the severity of the injury.
Mize has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo for nearly a month. His last start with the Mud Hens was on Saturday, as he threw 78 pitches in 4.2 innings. He gave up three runs on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. The outing was sharp and the pitch count indicates that he’s nearly stretched out.
The 27-year-old has made four starts in Toledo and given up just four runs and 10 hits. He’s walked four and struck out 17.
Mize hasn’t lived up to the expectations of the Tigers after he was their first-round pick (No. 1 overall) in 2018 out of Auburn.
He made his Major League debut in 2020. While he pitched a full season in 2021, he lost most of his 2022 season after an elbow sprain, which was followed by Tommy John surgery. He wasn’t able to return until this season.
This hasn’t been the best season for Mize, who has made 16 starts for Detroit. He is 2-6 with a 4.23 ERA, with 58 strikeouts and 21 walks in 78.2 innings.
He is 9-19 with a 4.23 ERA for his career. The Tigers have a club option for $3 million on Mize for the 2025 season and he is eligible for arbitration for the final time in 2026 before he can become a free agent.