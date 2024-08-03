Detroit Tigers Activate Former Top Prospect off Injured List
Coming out the trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in an interesting spot.
Because they are unlikely to make the playoffs, they sold off some of their moveable pieces to get some assets in return, but they didn't make the massive blockbuster like the national media was hoping, instead smartly opting to keep their superstar ace Tarik Skubal with the team.
This final stretch of the year should be all about seeing which of their young players can become future parts of this roster going forward. The organization seems keen on moving past this rebuilding phase and to start building a contender this winter.
The Tigers have done that ball calling up some intriguing prospects in their pipeline, although it doesn't sound like their top pitching prospect will be one of them.
However, they will be getting back one of their former top minor leaguers as Detroit has officially activated Parker Meadows off the injured list and will insert him into the lineup for Saturday's contest.
Meadows was a second round pick by the Tigers in 2018. In a farm system full of future big leaguers, he was immediately considered one of their 10 best within a year of being drafted.
He made his Major League debut in 2023 to close out the season. He slashed .232/.331/.368 with nine extra-base hits, 13 RBI and three homers, one of which was a walk-off for his first MLB blast.
He looked like he could become a bright spot for Detroit as they began building for the future, but after he struggled to start this year, he was sent down to Triple-A. This started his rollercoaster between the minors and Majors.
The Tigers gave him another chance in early-July, but three days after his promotion, he was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.
Now, Meadows is officially back in the mix and should get consistent playing time down the stretch to give him more experience at the Major League level.
He'll attempt to carry over his .292/.388/.495 slash line in Triple-A to the bigs.