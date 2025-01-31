Detroit Tigers Address Long-Standing Need With College Star in Recent MLB Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers arrived on the playoff scene unexpectedly during the 2024 MLB season thanks to an incredible run in the second half.
Despite being sellers at the deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings, they were able to earn the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League. That set a matchup against the Houston Astros, who they swept.
While their magical run came to an end in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, there is a lot to get excited about with the franchise.
There is a talented, emerging core at the Major League level, headlined by left fielder Riley Greene and Cy Young Award-winning starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal.
Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter, Trey Sweeney, Parker Meadows, Jackson Jobe, Jace Jung and Brant Hurter are all emerging talents who will build an incredibly strong foundation for the future. On top of that, there is even more high-end talent knocking on the door of the Major Leagues, as the Tigers own one of the deepest farm systems in baseball.
It is hard to find a glaring weakness on the roster long-term, but one that potentially stands out is at third base.
There is a reason the team continues to be linked to Alex Bregman in free agency, as they would love to add his championship experience and powerful bat to the lineup. Turning 31 years old in March, he should have several productive years ahead of him still, should they land him.
But, there is still a chance they do not land him in free agency.
That could certainly play a part in why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has them targeting someone who plays the hot corner in his recent MLB mock draft.
With the No. 24 overall pick, the MLB writer has Detroit landing Oregon State Beavers star third baseman, Trent Caraway.
“A top draft prospect out of California prep powerhouse JSerra Catholic in 2023, Caraway ended up going undrafted because of his strong commitment to Oregon State. A broken finger limited him to 18 games as a freshman in 2024, but he made up for lost time with an All-Star turn in the Cape Cod League. He has the offensive tools to be one of the breakout hitters of the college season with good health, and he could play his way much higher up the draft board.”
Without a current everyday answer at the corner infield spot on the Major League roster, it does make sense to target a collegiate player who has untapped potential for the position.
Players are moving through the Minor League system at a more rapid rate recently than in the past, especially players who perform at a high level in college and excel in highly competitive settings such as the Cape Cod League.
Caraway, should he be on the board when the Tigers are on the clock, would be a great addition to their stable of young players.