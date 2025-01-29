Detroit Tigers, Alex Bregman Reportedly Still 'Far Apart' in Contract Talks
At this point in time, if the Detroit Tigers don't land Alex Bregman it will be nobody's fault except their own.
Connected to the two-time World Series for the entirety of the offseason for a myriad of reasons, it's a borderline miracle the best available player at his position is still free to be signed.
Sure, the Tigers aren't one of the free-spending franchises like others around the league, but they have handed out monster deals in the past.
Perhaps their hesitation to meet the asking price of Bregman stems from their lack of return on investment that has come from those previous contracts, but adding the star third baseman is about as sure of a thing as anyone who has hit the open market this winter.
Detroit has discussed a contract with the veteran, but nothing has materialized.
Things are playing in their favor with team after team dropping out of the sweepstakes, but with the Houston Astros now reentering the conversation, that could spell disaster for this franchise and their pursuit of the 2024 Gold Glove winner.
So, where do the Tigers stand in negotiations at this time?
Robert Murray of FanSided provided a bleak outlook.
"The Tigers were strongly connected to Bregman all winter through reports, but the two sides have reached a stalemate in talks. Perhaps they could break through the gap and get a deal done, but the two sides are far apart," he reported.
That's not a great sign.
Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, seem to be getting a little antsy when it comes to making a decision since Spring Training is around the corner, and with different offers reportedly on the table, that could be coming soon.