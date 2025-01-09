Detroit Tigers Avoid Arbitration With Former No. 1 Overall Pick Ahead of Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have until 1 p.m. Eastern time to exchange arbitration figures with multiple players they have to work deals out with.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Tigers have avoided arbitration with former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, settling at a fair number for both sides.
"Casey Mize and the Tigers have settled on a $2.34 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration."
Mize, once viewed as a generational talent, has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his young career.
The goal for the right-hander is to get back on the mound full-time. For his career and Detroit, Mize being on the bump every five games could do everyone plenty of good.
There's reason to believe the 27-year-old could still be an above-average arm at the big league level. In the only season he threw in more than 102 1/3 innings, Mize posted a 3.71 ERA and struck out 118 hitters.
The Alabama native has expressed frustration with some of the Tigers' decisions regarding his health, but ultimately, the team has to do what's best for them.
Mize was placed on the 60-day IL a campaign ago and said, "I want to play. I feel like I'll be ready prior to that... Frustrating for a team that I feel like needs me."
If he manages to stay on the mound and throw the baseball how everyone hopes he can, Detroit could be a tough team to beat in the American League.
The Tigers have already found success, and with Mize potentially added to the mix, things could be promising.