Detroit Tigers Boss Not Eyeing Blockbuster Move Despite Rash of Outfield Injuries
The Detroit Tigers have been dealt a heavy blow before Opening Day.
Already knowing they'd be without Matt Vierling to start the year, their rising star center fielder, Parker Meadows, has dealt with a nerve issue in his arm virtually all spring which will result in him going on the 60-day injured list to begin the season.
That's tough to deal with, but Wenceel Perez was slated to take over in center field until reinforcements arrived, giving the Tigers an experienced defender roaming the outfield to pair with Riley Greene and a combination of Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson and whoever else manager A.J. Hinch wants to fold into the mix.
Now, Perez will be out for the start of the year with back inflammation.
Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris have their work cut out for them when it comes to putting together a viable outfield unit, and that resulted in them adding Manuel Margot in a late move.
Javier Baez, after getting some time at third base for the first time in years, was also put into center field during a spring training game, seemingly making him an option as needed.
How everything plays out will be seen, but one thing certain right now is the Tigers are going to go with their in-house options.
"The Tigers are focused on internal solutions," wrote Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, adding Harris "isn't planning for a significant trade."
Instead, it seems like Margot and Ryan Kreidler are going to be the first options in center, with the possiblity of Greene, Baez and even Zach McKinstry being used there sparingly.
Not making a trade at this stage of the offseason shouldn't be a surprise.
With Opening Day around the corner, teams are focused on seeing what they have to start the year after spring training, and any move they likely would have made regarding a difference maker would have already happened.
That's not to say something can't change early.
Detroit could be faced with lengthier absences for Perez and Vierling than they expect at the moment, forcing them to make an aggressive move if neither Margot nor Kriedler are able to produce.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
But for now, the Tigers are standing pat, hoping the injury issues can be resolved during the early part of the season and allow their projected group to be together on the field for the home stretch.