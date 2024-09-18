Detroit Tigers Boss Talks Budding Star’s Rising Role in Lineup
It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows. But the work has been worth it as far as manager A.J. Hinch is concerned.
Earlier this week he spoke with MLB Network about his team’s late surge toward a potential American League Wild Card berth. There are plenty of reasons why the Tigers are making this move.
Meadows is one of them.
“His re-emergence back into the middle of our team has been incredible,” Hinch said.
It’s been a challenging season for Meadows, who made the Tigers’ opening-day roster before he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on May 7. After two months in the minors, Detroit called him up on July 5 before he moved to the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on July 8.
After a rehab assignment at Toledo, he returned to Detroit on Aug. 3.
Since then, he’s been a new player.
In August he had a slash line of .322/.359/.552 with two home runs and eight RBI. He’s carried that into September with a slash line of .268/.323/.500 with three home runs and 13 RBI.
To Hinch, Meadows’ time in the minor leagues, as hard as it was on the second-year player, paid off.
“We sent him out to have a few swing adjustments and approach adjustments,” Hinch said about the non-injury assignment. “He took it seriously. (Minor league hitting coach) Mike Hessman should get a lot of love and Triple-A (Toledo), working with him every day to get him back confident again to contribute. Not only has he contributed he's been a spark for us.”
Meadows has a slash line of .242/.310/.446/.756 this season, with 11 home runs and 40 RBI, which is a step up from the 2023 slash line in 37 games, which was .232/.331/.368/.699 with three home runs and 13 RBI.
More important to the team’s future is how Meadows now fits into an outfield with Riley Greene and Matt Vierling, who are also having great finishes to the season.
“I love having him (Meadows) patrol center field,” Hinch said. “It makes us feel like we have three center fielders in the outfield when I go Green, Meadows and Vierling. We feel like nothing's going to hit the ground.”
The assignment to Toledo helped turn Meadows’s season around. It was something he was willing to accept and it earned Hinch’s respect and trust. Just as important, it’s boosted Detroit’s lineup at a critical moment.
“He is a complete player who's starting to emerge and you need somebody like that to lengthen our lineup,” Hinch said.
The Tigers continue their series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.