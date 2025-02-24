Detroit Tigers Bring Back Fan Favorite Pitcher With Last-Minute Deal
The Detroit Tigers have brought back a fan favorite from last year's squad with a late signing a few days into spring training.
Andrew Chafin has a shot to make the roster again as the Tigers announced a minor league contract with the reliever on Monday afternoon. Chafin will join the team for the rest of spring training as a non-roster invitee.
This will be the third stint that 'The Sheriff' has had with Detroit but the first time that he will do so on a minor league contract.
The Tigers signed him to a two-year deal back in 2022, which he opted out of after one season. He then signed a one-year deal ahead of last season, which ended with him getting traded to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline.
Ironically, he is a fan favorite that was not even a part of the insane turnaround that the Tigers made to end the last season. Now he will get his best chance to contribute to winning baseball in Detroit.
He made 41 appearances for the Tigers last season and worked a 3.16 ERA with an impressive 12.2 K/9. After joining the Rangers, he struggled a bit more with a 4.19 ERA and just 9.3 K/9.
Similarly, he performed well with Detroit in his first stint, but struggled after leaving. Something works for him in a Tigers uniform and A.J. Hinch's staff, so a reunion makes sense.
This is the third major change that they have made to their bullpen, along with the signings of Tommy Kahnle and John Brebbia.