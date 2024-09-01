Detroit Tigers Call Slugger Back Up After Short Stint in Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers are calling Justyn-Henry Malloy back up for his second stint in the big leagues, according to a source familiar with the situation.
On September 1, the Tigers and every other team in Major League Baseball will expand their rosters from 26 to 28 players, giving them added depth for the last month of the regular season. Malloy will be one of the two September call-ups.
Detroit has an impressive collection of young talent, including Malloy, who slashed .217/.304/.394 with eight home runs in 180 at-bats.
Malloy's best month came in July, where he slashed .250/.338/.471 with four home runs and 10 RBI.
Detroit has played well recently, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Six games behind in the American League Wild Card, they'll have some work to do. They aren't out of it just yet, though.
They have a few tough series in the last month but will also play the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox.
They'll take on the San Diego Padres on Monday in a three-game set and the Baltimore Orioles six times in September. If the Tigers split with the Orioles and win the Padres series, they have a chance.
Whether they make the postseason or not, it won't change the campaign they've had. Many of the young players on the roster have proven to be big-league talents, including Malloy.
That's more important than anything else right now.
Adding a few veterans in the offseason, combined with this collection of young talent, should help Detroit compete for the division as early as next year.