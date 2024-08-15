Detroit Tigers Call Up Their New Top Prospect Acquired at Deadline
It's been stated multiple times that the Detroit Tigers are going to give their young players and top prospects some Major League experience to close out this season with them virtually eliminated from playoff contention.
So far, that has provided a jolt of energy.
With Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter back in the mix following their prolonged stints on the injured list, those two have been ridiculously hot at the plate which has helped them win four games in a row, including a sweep against the Seattle Mariners.
As the organization continues to take a look at the talented youngsters, they decided it was time to call up one of their newest top prospects after he showcased his offensive prowess during his 11-game stint with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate.
According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Detroit is promoting Trey Sweeney to the Majors.
The former first rounder was part of the Jack Flaherty deal that sent the star pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sweeney was one of the two prospects the Tigers got back in return, and even though it was Thayron Liranzo who garnered the early attention, the infielder will be the first to make his MLB debut.
This promotion has not been officially announced by the franchise yet, so it's not known what the corresponding move will be to open up a roster spot.
Sweeney has a slash line of .254/.356/.435 with 51 homers, 135 extra-base hits and 190 RBI across his 350 career minor league games.
If the shortstop is able to produce on offense and defense during his time in the bigs, he could be another future piece of the Tigers moving forward.