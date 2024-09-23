Detroit Tigers Call Up Their Superstar Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe
These are exciting times surrounding the Detroit Tigers as they look to secure their first postseason appearance since 2015.
Currently tied for the second spot in the AL Wild Card standings with the Kansas City Royals, one more good stretch of baseball will complete their epic comeback and have them playing in October when everyone had written them off even a few weeks ago.
Lots of praise should be heaped upon everyone in the clubhouse, but the celebrations won't happen until they officially have a spot in the playoffs.
To ensure they give themselves the best possible chance of holding onto this Wild Card spot, the Tigers are calling up their superstar prospect Jackson Jobe per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Shelby Miller has been designated for assignment as the corresponding move.
This comes as a shock to many who follow the team, especially since it was previously stated Detroit would not be promoting Jobe this season.
Like with everything, though, circumstances can change, especially when they got a look at the highest-ranked pitching prospect in the sport at the Triple-A level and are closing in on a playoff spot.
Stavenhagen reports Jobe is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for now.
When the 22-year-old does make an appearance, that would be the first time he's appeared as a reliever in his professional career, having started all 58 games he's pitched in since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021.
Still, the Tigers are getting one of their best weapons into the mix, adding him to the growing number of star prospects and rookies on this roster who are pushing Detroit into the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.
They'll look to keep things rolling on Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays.