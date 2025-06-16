Detroit Tigers Claim Veteran Reliever Off Waivers to Bolster Bullpen Depth
The Detroit Tigers have made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon which they hope will bolster the depth in their bullpen.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers claimed veteran right-handed reliever Carlos Hernández off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.
There was an open spot on the 40-man roster after John Brebbia was designated for assignment Monday morning, making no corresponding transaction required to claim Hernández. He is however out of options, meaning someone will have to be demoted in order to make room for him.
The 28-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Phillies this year and pitched to a 5.26 ERA and 1.753 WHIP with 23 strikeouts and 13 walks in 25.2 innings pitched.
Hernández spent the previous five seasons in the division with the Kansas City Royals and had his best year as a reliever last season. In 27 big league appearances, he had a 3.30 ERA and 1.333 WHIP.
He also has experience as a starter, making 25 starts in his career and could be used as an opener for a Detroit team which has made a habit of pitching chaos when they have dealt with injuries.
Overall in his six-year time in Major League Baseball, Hernández has logged 175 appearances and an ERA of 4.98 with a WHIP of 1.475 over 282 innings.
Hernández will almost certainly see some innings for the Tigers in the near future, but time will tell if Scott Harris and company made a wise claim by scooping him up.
